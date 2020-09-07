Grandmother makes historic debut in Indianapolis soap box derby

The city known for the world-famous Indy 500 is hosting another racing championship this holiday weekend, the soap box derby.

At 59 years old, Debra Houston is competing in her first race at the National Derby Rally’s National Championship.

The grandmother is sure to make soap box derby history as the oldest racer, but she is also in it to win it.

She got her grandkids interested in racing this summer, their coach asked if she wanted to compete, and she said yes!

Debra hopes her example motivates other grandmothers to find activities to do with their grandkids.