Grand Slam river cleanup removes over 20,000 pounds of trash from Tennessee River

TENNESSEE RIVER – The Tennessee River is free of over 11 tons of trash after Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful held cleanup days for their ‘Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series’.

The last two events in the Grand Slam Series took place at Wheeler Lake in Muscle Shoals and Wilson Lake in Florence. Volunteers at those events removed almost 6,500 pounds of trash.

Over two days 17 volunteers removed: 281 bags of trash, 19 tires, 43 feet of barge line, 369 pounds of random plastic, and so much more.

Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful said, “By working with us through the challenges, our volunteers and our partners at Living Lands & Waters made a three-ton difference for the Tennessee River, which is something to be really proud of.”

The Grand Slam also involved cleanup events in March at Watts Bar Lake and Fort Loudon Lake in Tennessee. Altogether the four cleanup events removed 22,172 pounds of trash from the river.

“The Grand Slam Cleanup Series is a glimpse at the momentum and energy building around this

river,” said Gibi. “With big and small efforts, we can make a huge, collective impact for our

precious Tennessee River, as demonstrated by our volunteers over the past month.”

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful has removed over 56,698 pounds of trash in 2021. Their goal is to remove over 100,000 pounds of trash from the Tennessee River watershed before the end of the year.