Grand opening held Saturday for Johnson Legacy Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A multi-million dollar recreation center opened in Huntsville Saturday.

The Johnson Legacy Center, located at the former J.O. Johnson High School campus, will be the first membership-based recreation center in the city. People that attended the center’s grand opening were able to tour the 41,000 square foot facility and sign up for a membership.

The JLC offers an indoor rock climbing wall, multi-use courts and a fitness room.

Developers said thought and heart were put into the development of the $5.3 million project. A community room at the center will feature Johnson High School memorabilia to commemorate the building’s past. The facility is also covered in blue and gold in honor of the Jaguars.

“This is unique, because many individuals, though people cant graduate from Johnson High School anymore, many individuals, young and old can come into this facility and enjoy the amenities that are inside,” said City Council President Devyn Keith.

Keith said he’s excited about the grand opening of the facility and what it means for North Huntsville.

A fitness membership at the center begins at $15 a month. Membership with access to the rock climbing wall is $30 a month.

The Schools Foundations is offering residents a chance to leave their legacy at the center while also supporting area students. Personalized bricks are available for purchase. The bricks will be part of the ‘Education Pathway’ leading to the center’s front doors. Money raised will go to Mae Jemison’s feeder schools. Click here to purchase yours.