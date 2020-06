The Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville are both back open for public tours.

This weekend only, the Grand Ole Opry House will allow backstage tours starting at 10 a.m.

At the Ryman, self-guided tours will be available Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at limited capacity.

You will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.