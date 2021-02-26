Grand jury indicts two men accused in Valhermoso Springs septuple homicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Grand Jury handed up the indictments of two men accused of killing seven people in June of 2020, according to District Attorney Scott Anderson.

Frederic Allen Rogers, 23 of Woodville, and John Michael Legg, 20, of Hartselle were indicted for six counts of Capital Murder. The defendants are currently being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.

It started with a shots fired call to 911 in the early morning hours of June 5th. Deputies responded to a home on Talucah Drive in Valhermoso Springs. Investigators located seven deceased individuals with gunshot wounds. According to the indictment, some of the victims had been partially burned in a fire that they believe was set by Legg and Rogers. One victim had a knife wound as well, a dog was also killed.

Authorities identified the victims as Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs, Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs, Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19 of Decatur, Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens, and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville, James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, and Dakota Green, a 17-year-old female.

Three of the victims – Hodgin, Roberts and Benford – were found in the garage. Jones Jr. body was in a back bedroom. Payne’s body was found in the living room. Muzzey was found in the dining room and Green, the youngest victim, was found in the kitchen.

Initially, no suspects were named. The two men were arrested outside of Salem, Oregon nearly three weeks after the killings.

Once extradited back to Morgan County, Rogers said in an interview that he and Legg had started a motorcycle club called the 7 Deadly Sins, and they served as president and vice president, according to testimony. Though described in court as a motorcycle gang, Hendon testified that the members didn’t have motorcycles.

Authorities said Rogers told them he and Legg were concerned that they would get in trouble over an ‘unsanctioned’ crime committed by Roberts, a member of the club. Rogers said they went to the house, killed everyone, set fires and left to get some marijuana, according to testimony.

Capital murder convictions carry one of two possible sentences — life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

DA Anderson announced he intends to seek the death penalty against both Rogers and Legg.