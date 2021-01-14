Grand jury indicts 2 North Alabama men in road rage incident that left truck full of bullet holes

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County grand jury indicted two men Thursday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after what officials call a road rage incident.

Limestone County authorities said 23-year-old Isaiah Watson of Decatur and 21-year-old James Owens III of Madison left a truck riddled with bullet holes in July, nearly hitting its driver.

The incident happened the evening of July 13, 2020 at Highway 72 and Balch Road.

Witnesses said Watson swerved in front of the truck, and the two drivers exchanged hand gestures as they continued west on Highway 72 into Limestone County, authorities said. At one point, Owens leaned out of a window and shot the truck with a pistol that had an extended magazine, they said.

The driver of the truck was able to escape. Watson wrecked his vehicle and he and Owens ran away, authorities said. They were identified by items in the vehicle and arrested later.