Grand Jury indicted Morgan County man on sexual abuse charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Grand Jury indicted Romauldo Jiminez Escoba for sexual abuse in the second degree.

The Grand Jury presented a case involving allegations of a juvenile who was sexually abused.

According to the report, Romualdo Jiminez Escobar was a known family member to the victim but did not live at the same house.

After hearing the details of the investigation, the Grand Jury indicted Romauldo Escobar. And on September 23, 2020, Escobar was located and arrested by the Decatur Police Department.

Escobar was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked in on the indictment and held with a $50,000 bond.