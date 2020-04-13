Graduation dates set for Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Pomp and Circumstance will be playing loud and proud in July, because Madison County Schools has set new dates for 2020 graduation ceremonies!

On Wednesday, July 15, Sparkman, Hazel Green, and Virtual High Schools will have their ceremonies.

Sparkman’s rehearsal is from 7:30-9 a.m., Hazel Green from 9-10:30 a.m., and Virtual from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Graduation ceremonies will be at 2 p.m for Sparkman, 5 p.m. for Hazel Green, and 7 p.m. for Virtual.

Thursday, July 16 will be graduation day for Buckhorn, Madison County, and New Hope High Schools.

Rehearsal will be from 7:30-9 a.m. for Buckhorn, 9-10:30 a.m. for Madison County, and 10:30 a.m-noon for New Hope.

Ceremonies will be at 2 p.m. for Buckhorn, 5 p.m. for Madison County, and 7 p.m for New Hope.

All rehearsals and ceremonies will take place at the VBC Arena.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This is subject to change depending on state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 and Social Distancing rules.