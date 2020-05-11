Graduation dates being set for North Alabama’s seniors

ATHENS HIGH SCHOOL – Thursday, May 21 at the Athens High School Football field

DEKALB COUNTY SCHOOLS – Each school will have graduation at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum at 6 p.m. on its respective date.

  • Geraldine High School – July 16
  • Sylvania High School – July 17
  • Collinsville High School – July 18
  • Fyffe High School – July 20
  • Valley Head High School – July 21
  • Ider High School – July 23
  • Plainview High School – July 24
  • Crossville High School – July 25

FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS – Each of the county’s five high schools will have graduation Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at each school’s football field, except at Belgreen High School, where graduation will be in the school auditorium.

LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS

  • Tuesday, May 19 – Elkmont High School, 6 p.m. at the school football field; Ardmore High School, 8 p.m., at the school football field
  • Thursday, May 21 – Tanner High School, 6 p.m. at the school football field; East Limestone High Schoo, 8 p.m. at the school football field
  • Friday, May 22 – Clements High School, 6 p.m. at the school football field; West Limestone High School, 8 p.m. at the school football field

MADISON COUNTY SCHOOLS – All rehearsals and ceremonies are scheduled to take place at the Von Braun Center area.

  • Wednesday, July 15, Sparkman, Hazel Green, and Virtual High Schools will have their ceremonies. Sparkman’s rehearsal is from 7:30-9 a.m., Hazel Green from 9-10:30 a.m., and Virtual from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Graduation ceremonies will be at 2 p.m for Sparkman, 5 p.m. for Hazel Green, and 7 p.m. for Virtual.
  • Thursday, July 16 will be graduation day for Buckhorn, Madison County, and New Hope High Schools. Rehearsal will be from 7:30-9 a.m. for Buckhorn, 9-10:30 a.m. for Madison County, and 10:30 a.m-noon for New Hope. Ceremonies will be at 2 p.m. for Buckhorn, 5 p.m. for Madison County, and 7 p.m for New Hope.

MARSHALL COUNTY SCHOOLS

  • Asbury High School – July 23, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium
  • Douglas High School – July 24, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium
  • DAR High School – July 27, 8:30 p.m., Burkey Center
  • Brindlee Mountain High School – July 28, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium

