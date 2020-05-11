Graduation dates being set for North Alabama’s seniors

ATHENS HIGH SCHOOL – Thursday, May 21 at the Athens High School Football field

DEKALB COUNTY SCHOOLS – Each school will have graduation at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum at 6 p.m. on its respective date.

Geraldine High School – July 16

Sylvania High School – July 17

Collinsville High School – July 18

Fyffe High School – July 20

Valley Head High School – July 21

Ider High School – July 23

Plainview High School – July 24

Crossville High School – July 25

FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS – Each of the county’s five high schools will have graduation Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at each school’s football field, except at Belgreen High School, where graduation will be in the school auditorium.

LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Tuesday, May 19 – Elkmont High School, 6 p.m. at the school football field; Ardmore High School, 8 p.m., at the school football field

Thursday, May 21 – Tanner High School, 6 p.m. at the school football field; East Limestone High Schoo, 8 p.m. at the school football field

Friday, May 22 – Clements High School, 6 p.m. at the school football field; West Limestone High School, 8 p.m. at the school football field

MADISON COUNTY SCHOOLS – All rehearsals and ceremonies are scheduled to take place at the Von Braun Center area.

Wednesday, July 15, Sparkman, Hazel Green, and Virtual High Schools will have their ceremonies. Sparkman’s rehearsal is from 7:30-9 a.m., Hazel Green from 9-10:30 a.m., and Virtual from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Graduation ceremonies will be at 2 p.m for Sparkman, 5 p.m. for Hazel Green, and 7 p.m. for Virtual.

Thursday, July 16 will be graduation day for Buckhorn, Madison County, and New Hope High Schools. Rehearsal will be from 7:30-9 a.m. for Buckhorn, 9-10:30 a.m. for Madison County, and 10:30 a.m-noon for New Hope. Ceremonies will be at 2 p.m. for Buckhorn, 5 p.m. for Madison County, and 7 p.m for New Hope.

MARSHALL COUNTY SCHOOLS

Asbury High School – July 23, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium

Douglas High School – July 24, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium

DAR High School – July 27, 8:30 p.m., Burkey Center

Brindlee Mountain High School – July 28, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium