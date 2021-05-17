Graduation dates across the TN Valley

Students across the Tennessee Valley are finishing the school year. High School seniors are getting ready to graduate and move on to whatever is next for them. But first, we want to celebrate their accomplishment of finishing high school.

It’s something worth celebrated every year…but probably even more so this year.

Congratulations, class of 2021!

Below is a list of graduation dates and times we’ve been able to compile through school system websites and social media accounts.

Albertville City Schools: May 21 AHS: 6:30 p.m.

Athens City Schools: May 18 & 20 ARS: May 18 AHS: May 20

Boaz City Schools: May 20 Boaz HS: 7 p.m.

Colbert County Schools: May 27-28 Colbert Heights HS – May 27 Cherokee HS, Colbert County HS – May 28

Decatur City Schools: May 25 & 27 Decatur HS: May 25, 7 p.m. (Ogle Stadium) Austin HS: May 27, 5:35 p.m. (Football Stadium)

DeKalb County Schools: May 14

Florence City Schools: May 28

Fort Payne City Schools: May 20 (Wildcat Stadium) Fort Payne HS: 7 p.m.

Franklin County Schools: May 28

Guntersville City Schools: May 21 Guntersville HS: 7 p.m.

Huntsville City Schools: May 27-28 (At VBC in Huntsville) News Century Technology HS: May 27, 1 p.m. Lee HS: May 27, 3 p.m. Huntsville HS (1st Cohort): May 27, 5:30 p.m. Huntsville HS (2nd Cohort): May 27, 7:30 p.m. Jemison HS: May 28, 1 p.m. Columbia HS: May 28, 3 p.m. Grissom HS (1st Cohort): May 28, 5:30 p.m. Grissom HS (2nd Cohort): May 28, 7:30 p.m.

Lauderdale County Schools: May 28

Lawrence County Schools: May 27-28 Hatton HS: May 27, 7pm Lawrence County HS: May 28, 7 p.m.

Limestone County Schools: May 25-28 Clements HS: May 25, 5 p.m. West Limestone HS: May 25, 7 p.m. Elkmont HS: May 27, 5 p.m. Ardmore HS: May 27, 7 p.m. Tanner HS: May 28, 5 p.m. East Limestone HS: May 28, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County, TN Schools: May 21 Lincoln County HS: 7:30 p.m.

Madison City Schools: May 17 (Louis Crews Stadium at AAMU) Bob Jones HS: 3 p.m. James Clemens HS: 8 p.m.

Madison County Schools: May 25-26 (At VBC in Huntsville) SHS: May 25, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. BHS: May 25, 5 p.m. MCVA: May 25, 7 p.m. HGHS: May 26, 2 p.m. MCHS: May 26, 5 p.m. NHHS: May 26, 7 p.m.

Morgan County Schools: May 24-25 BHS & WMHS: May 24, 7:30 p.m. DHS, FHS & PHS: May 25, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsboro City Schools: May 28

We know this isn’t a complete list of graduations. If you have a high school graduation you’d like to see included in the list, please email the information to interactive@whnt.com.