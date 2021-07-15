Graces of Gurley announces free community event Kathryn’s Kids

GURLEY, Ala. — Graces of Gurley, a faith-based non-profit organization, announced Kathryn’s Kids, a free community event aimed at connecting families in the Gurley area.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Charles Stone Park in Gurley.

“The Gurley community is very blessed with non-profit organizations and churches that provide many services to our neighbors,” read a news release from Graces of Gurley. “Our prayer is that connections will be made, the love of Jesus will be shared, and relationships will spawn. We are all here to help and work together!”

Kathryn’s Kids features over twenty non-profit or civic organizations, alongside churches, that support the community. Each participating organization will host activities including water slides, inflatables, carnival games, popcorn, clowns, pony rides, live music, and more!

For more information, visit gracesofgurley.org or check out their Facebook page.