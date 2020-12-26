Governor Lee requests emergency declaration from President Trump after Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Saturday said he had toured the site of downtown Nashville explosion that occurred on Christmas morning, calling the damage “shocking” and commenting that “it is a miracle that no residents were killed.”

“[First Lady] @MariaLeeTN and I continue to pray for those who sustained injuries from the blast,” the Governor said in a series of tweets, “We are thankful to the @FBI and the @ATFHQ for leading the investigation and remain in close communication with them.”

Gov. Lee also commended Metro Police for their courage and “swift action” that “saved lives”.

Gov. Lee also stated that he requested an emergency declaration from President Donald Trump to support ongoing efforts and relief.

In a letter sent to President Trump, Gov. Lee wrote that the state “continues to support Metroplitan Nashville-Davidson County with any needs required” and that the “severity and magnitude of the current situation is such that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments.”

“As a result, federal assistance under the Stafford Act is necessary to supplement the efforts and available resources of the State, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses. In order to recover sufficiently, I specifically request an Emergency Declaration for Public Assistance categories A & B for Davidson County,” said Gov. Lee.

I have requested an emergency declaration from @POTUS to support ongoing efforts and relief. pic.twitter.com/7vwrvN1FBw — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 26, 2020

On an unrelated note, Gov. Lee also tweeted Saturday morning that he had tested negative for COVID-19 and that his wife, First Lady Maria Lee, is feeling better.

Sharing personal news before we discuss the ongoing investigation of the bombing in downtown Nashville. I have tested negative for COVID-19, continue to feel well and have completed the quarantine period. @MariaLeeTN has fully recovered and is doing well. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 26, 2020