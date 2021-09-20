Governor Kay Ivey pens letter with fellow Governors urging action at the Southern Border

A National Guardsman stands patrol outside the border barrier in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, near the base of the Del Rio International Bridge. The bridge remained closed for a third day and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said they were making headway in controlling the migrant surge reducing the encampment under the bridge to 12,662 migrants. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has signed a letter along with 25 other governors to President Biden, requesting urgent action be taken at the Southern Border and requesting a meeting within 15 days.

To read the full letter, click here.

Governor Ivey’s office also issued the following statement:

“There is a crisis at the southern border, plain and simple. My fellow governors and I have sent state resources, yet we have seen no action from the Biden-Harris Administration. National security is critical, and make no mistake, eight months of unenforced borders places us all at risk. It is past time we address the border crisis.” – Governor Kay Ivey