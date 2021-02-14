Governor Kay Ivey issues state of emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Out of an abundance of caution, 28 counties in Alabama are now under a state of emergency.

Governor Kay Ivey issued the state of emergency Sunday evening after receiving advice from emergency management officials.

She urges Alabamians to remain weather aware and to use caution if driving is unavoidable.

The 28 counties under a state of emergency include Bibb, Blount, Choctaw, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.