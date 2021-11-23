Governor Kay Ivey announces $480k for low-income assistance

The funds, totaling $480,000, will be split between the Community Action Agencies of Alabama (CAAA) and the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA).

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The announcement was made on Tuesday that Governor Kay Ivey awarded some much-needed funds to help community action agencies in Alabama that help lift people out of poverty.

The funds, totaling $480,000, will be split between the Community Action Agencies of Alabama (CAAA) and the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA).

The CAAA will spread $450,000 of the funds between 19 agencies across the state who offer programs that help low-income residents with improving their lives and achieving self-sufficiency.

$30,000 will go to the CAPNA, which will support a program that provides food to low-income senior citizens and disabled individuals in Marion and Winston counties.

The funds are allocated by the Legislature in the Alabama General Fund budget and will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).