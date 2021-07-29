Governor Kay Ivey announces $4 million grant for Snead State

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced that a $4 million investment grant was awarded to Snead State Community College to build a regional workforce training center in Marshall County.

Funding for the project will come from the Public School and College Authority (PSCA) bond issue.

After working diligently on the project, Senator Clay Scofield said he is extremely pleased to see it come to life.

“This workforce center…is critical to the future of Marshall County and Northeast Alabama and will help our citizens obtain training for good-paying jobs and provide a highly skilled workforce for our industries”, said Scofield.

Plans are for the proposed facility to be part of the college’s Workforce Development Program. The building will allow Snead State to offer training based on the needs of local business and industry through four programs of study: Industrial Systems Technology and Mechatronics; Welding Technology; Machine Tool Technology; and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.

Through these programs, students can work toward certification or non-certification training, with dual-enrollment options available for high school students.

“This grant will enhance Workforce Development at Snead and will benefit not only Marshall County but all of Northeast Alabama”, said Representative Kerry Rich.