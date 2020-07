Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference to update the COVID-19 situation in Alabama Friday May 8, 2020 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will hold a news conference at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, two days before the current “safer at home” order is set to end.

The news conference is to share an update on COVID-19 in the state.

WHNT News 19 will air the news conference on TV and we will live stream it on WHNT.com as well as on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.