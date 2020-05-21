Governor Ivey to share update as ‘Safer at Home’ order set to end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey is going to share a COVID-19 update with the state on Thursday. She has schedule a news conference for 2:00 p.m. Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, will join Ivey.

Ivey’s revised “safer at home” order allowed close contact services like barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo services to reopen. But theaters, concert venues and nightclubs were still restricted from opening.

That order was scheduled to be in effect until 5:00 p.m. on May, 22. We expect Ivey to announce whether this order will be extended or if regulations will be further relaxed.