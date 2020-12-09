Governor Ivey to share COVID-19 update ahead of health order expiration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey, along with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, will share an update on the state’s efforts to minimize the spread of Coronavirus Wednesday morning at 11:00.

The current Safer at Home order is set to expire Friday evening.

Ivey has said repeatedly that she has no intention of closing down businesses again, and has even encouraged schools to reopen to in-person classes as soon as possible.

This while the state’s COVID-19 numbers are surging. The state has seen an increase of 40,405 cases over the last 14 days.

