Governor Ivey stresses need to get students in the classroom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extended the statewide mask order until Aug. 31, reflecting her concern over transmission of COVID-19, but the governor also took a different tone concerning the fall semester.

Ivey, a former teacher, said students should be in classrooms.

“While I respect those districts that have elected to go to virtual classrooms, I feel with all my heart that a slide will come by keeping our kids at home,” Ivey said, warning that the “slide” would negatively affect Alabama’s future.

A number of school systems across the state, including in Huntsville, Madison and Madison County will start virtually.

The governor isn’t convinced that’s a good idea.

“My message to them, do all you can, and if things begin to improve a little bit, begin to phase back in other students, open up some of your attendance in the classroom,” Ivey said.

While the governor talked about a hoped-for reduction in cases, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Alabama has a lot of COVID-19 patients.

“Over the past few days we have set, several different times, all-time highs in the number of confirmed inpatients,” Harris said.

Harris supports extending the state’s mask order. He said while early guidance on masks was mixed, that’s no longer true.

“Today, there’s no argument … physicians and public health officials and medical researchers all have a consensus that this the best tool that we have right now for preventing transmission of disease,” he said.

But with Alabama hospitals so crowded, alternative care centers are being looked at.

“Which would be sort of pop-up hospitals, outside the usual hospital setting. We have a group that we’re working with through the Alabama National Guard that’s going to assess sites on that for different locations,” Harris said. “We’ve had some individual requests from communities about how they access federal funds to do that.”

Harris said Wednesday Alabama has several months to go — at least — in dealing with the virus outbreak.