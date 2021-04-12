Governor Ivey signs alcohol delivery bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey signed an alcohol delivery bill into law on Monday.

This new law will allow delivery drivers to drop off liquor to someone 21 or older, who signs for the delivery and the delivery would not allow someone to skirt local wet/dry laws.

Customers can order from breweries, distilleries, restaurants, and stores. The law allows up to 120 12-ounce bottles of beer in a 24-hour span. It also includes no more than 2.3 gallons of whiskey or other spirits and no more than 12 standards bottles of wine within 24 hours.

The law is expected to go into effect sometime in October.

There is another bill involving the delivery of wine from wineries outside of Alabama that is still being considered in the state Senate.