Governor Ivey releases statement about John Merrill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey had released a statement about Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, after news reports of him admitting to having an extramarital affair.

After initially denying it, Merrill confirmed to our news partners at AL.com that he had “an inappropriate relationship” with a 44-year-old woman.

Governor Ivey released the statement Thursday morning. It reads: “It is always unfortunate when someone in public life, especially an elected official, betrays the trust of his family, his constituents and those who have supported him. My thoughts and prayers are with all who have been negatively impacted by these poor decisions and bad choices.”