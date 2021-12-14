Governor Ivey honors lives lost in Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch Memorial

This photo taken Sunday, June 20, 2021, shows the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Ala., which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, June 19, 2021, resulting in eight people in the van perishing. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Tallapoosa County Girl’s Ranch on Tuesday to participate in a memorial honoring the lives lost in a tragic accident on I-65 this past summer.

Eight young lives were lost in the wreck that day.

A memorial service will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Chapel for the Girl’s Ranch at 174 Samford Drive in Camp Hill, Alabama.

 Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:30 a.m

The Tallapoosa County Girl’s Ranch is a part of the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches, Inc., and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides long-term residential care for the state’s needy young children.

