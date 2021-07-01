Governor Ivey cuts ribbon at new Alabama Veterans Museum location

ATHENS, Ala. – The Alabama Veterans museum in Athens has moved to a new location and is now officially open.

Organizers said this day has been more than a decade in the making.

Leaders from the Limestone County area were able to celebrate the milestone with a ribbon-cutting done by Governor Kay Ivey at the new location, which used to be the Limestone County Event Center.

Planning for the move began in 2019, but was put on hold during the pandemic.

Organizers finally began moving all of the artifacts to the new place in March.

Governor Ivey took the podium at the ribbon-cutting to speak on the museum’s reopening, mentioning her father’s service in the military during World War II and how important it is to honor those who served.

“It pays tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and the goal is to teach our children for generations to come the importance of honoring our veterans,” Ivey said.

All of the artifacts in the museum are donated by those who served or their families looking to make sure the memorabilia is safe for future decades. Museum Director Sandra Thompson said they never turn away a wartime artifact, and are grateful to have so many that they needed to move to a bigger space.

“Come and see your museum, you made this possible. The community made this possible, the legislators made it possible, they gave the money but it’s the community that’s really made this possible through donating everything,” Thompson said.

The museum is located at 114 Pryor Street and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.