Gov. Ivey awards $6.8 million for domestic violence, sexual assault victims, law enforcement training

The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday a total of $6.8 million in grants that will be awarded to help provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims as well as training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday a total of $6.8 million in grants that will be awarded to help provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims as well as training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.

These funds, made available by the U.S. Department of Justice, will help provide things like crisis lines, counseling, safe shelter, advocacy, prevention services, referrals, and prevention services.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will distribute the grants to a wide range of programs across Alabama. Below is a list showing different organizations where the money will go across the state:

Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe): $62,045

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Mobile, Clarke, Washington): $55,000

Penelope House (Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, Washington): Two grants totaling $421,804

City of Andalusia (Covington): $134,400

The House of Ruth Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike): $79,176

SABRA Sanctuary Inc. (Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter, Wilcox): $167,200

Legal Services Alabama, Inc. (Autauga, Bullock, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pike): $82,984

Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery): $110,575

Columbus Alliance for Battered Women, Inc. (Russell): $42,990

Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell, Tallapoosa): $152,000

SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. (Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Shelby): Three grants totaling $868,504

King’s Home (Jefferson, Shelby): $480,960.

SAN Inc., better known as Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa): $50,908

Domestic Violence Intervention Center (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Tallapoosa): $85,000

2nd Chance Inc. (Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah, Talladega): Three grants totaling $573,146

Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Walker): $27,448

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (Blount, Cullman, DeKalb, Jefferson, Marshall, St. Clair, Shelby, Walker): $92,377

Victim Services of Cullman Inc. (Cullman, Winston): Two grants totaling $98,853

Safeplace, Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, Winston): $120,000

One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion): Two grants totaling $171,680

Domestic Violence Crisis Services (Marshall): Two grants totaling $244,802

Crisis Services of North Alabama, Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Morgan): Three grants totaling$1.1 million

Crisis Center Inc. (Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker): $496,000

Tuscaloosa SAFE Center (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa): $195,000

Family Services of North Alabama (DeKalb, Marshall): $170,000

AshaKiran (Jackson, Limestone, Madison): $153,869

Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $223,200

University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa): $357,000