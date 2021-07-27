Governor Ivey, Attorney General Marshall address COVID-19 concerns

DECATUR, Ala. – With COVID-19 numbers rising and the CDC giving updated guidance, state officials are turning their focus back to conquering the pandemic.

Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall addressed COVID-19 concerns to News 19 during a Tuesday law enforcement event.

Last week, Gov. Ivey gained national attention for placing the blame of the rise in COVID-19 cases on those who are unvaccinated. She told News 19 on Tuesday that her stance has not changed.

“COVID-19 virus is being driven by the unvaccinated,” said Ivey. “My message remains clear and simple. Everybody in Alabama oughta, that can get the vaccine, oughta get it.”

Though she’s been encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine since it became available, with cases rising once again, the message is becoming more desperate. The governor reminded Alabamians she received both doses of the vaccine in December.

When asked about any future mandates coming to Alabama, Gov. Ivey was adamant.

“Well, there are not going to be any mandates from the state level about anything,” she said. “We know what works. What works is getting the shot. Everything else is temporary patchwork. It’s not effective. We need to prevent the disease from taking hold and you do that by getting the shot.”

Attorney General Steve Marshall says his office is receiving a sharp increase in vaccine-related inquiries and complaints.

“I can tell you that we’ve received it from not only individuals but also from business, as well as those that work both for government and our educational systems,” said Marshall. Because of this, his office released guidance reminding Alabamians about the legislation that passed in May.

“The legislature has been very clear that we can’t demand proof of vaccination to allow for the delivery of goods and services to consumers, to be able to restrict their admission into private business or governmental business as well.”

Even so, Gov. Ivey says getting a shot is a personal responsibility.

“We just need everybody to avail themselves of this opportunity,” said the governor. “It’s free, it’s safe. The data proves that it works and we just oughta all do our part and get vaccinated.”