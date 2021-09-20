Governor Ivey announces ‘Rebuild Alabama Act’ to fund more local road projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday along with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) that $2.08 million in state funding is being awarded for various road and bridge projects.

Funding for the local projects for cities and counties across the state is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

Nine projects were selected, with project applicants contributing a total of $4.2 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible.

This is the third round of projects awarded under the Annual Grant Program this year. In the first two rounds earlier in 2020, $8 million in state funds was awarded for 34 projects, with the final round bringing the total for the fiscal year 2021 to $10.04 million in state funds for 43 local projects.

While a number of projects are expected to be under contract by the end of this year, all projects are required to move forward within one year after funds are awarded.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s website here.