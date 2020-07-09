Gov. Kay Ivey not in favor of statewide mask ordinance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s now been one week since governor Kay Ivy extended the states safer at home order, and now some of the nation’s top doctors are coming out in support of governor’s making mask mandatory. Alabama currently does not have a state-wide mask mandate.

“Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris have made their message clear that Alabamians should wear a mask, practice social distancing and exercise personal responsibility in all things as we work to combat this virus. She has been consistent from the beginning – this virus should be taken seriously. The governor has prescribed our state measures; now it’s time for each region to do their part as well. Each area is unique and is working with their own set of data specific to their town or city, which is why the governor supports the decisions of local governments or businesses to require masks to be worn,” Gina Maiola, press secretary said.

In recent comments one of the nation’s top doctors, Anthony Fauci supports the idea of governors mandating mask.

“If governors and others essentially mandate the use of masks, when you have an outbreak, I think that would be very important,” Dr. Fauci said.

Following the July fourth holiday, state health officials say they are expecting the COVID-19 cases to increase.

“We did see an increase after memorial day, which really set us up to be where we are now,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

Dr. Karen Landers, with the department of public health, would like to see the politics of wearing a mask removed, and just encourages people to wear one.

“It’s science. And really at this point in time, we have limited options to prevent this virus,” Dr. Landers said.

Lori Herring, a retired nurse, does support the governments mandating the use of a mask but wants to leave it to the individual.

“Eagle Forum is for personal responsibility, and we believe that it is something that we should strongly consider doing because it’s not just to protect yourself,” Herring said.

As schools prepare to reopen in the fall the state department of education announced today that they have purchased 2.5 million face coverings for schools.

LATEST POSTS