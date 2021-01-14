Gov. Kay Ivey grants $350,275 to assist domestic violence victims in north Alabama

ALABAMA – Today Governor Kay Ivey has awarded over $350,000 in grant money to 4 agencies in north Alabama that help domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

“Domestic violence victims always deserve access to professional help, and we must also work toward preventing further abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for responding to victims and offering programs to prevent future abuse.”

Crisis Services of North Alabama, Inc., was awarded $145,000 in funds to help victims in Madison, Jackson, Limestone, and Morgan counties. The agency provides shelter and related services. They will also be hosting preventive programs for college and high school students.

Safeplace Inc., in Florence, received $120,000 in funds to continue its existing Peace and Harmony programs in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston counties.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services was awarded $55,275 to serve those in Cherokee, DeKalb, and Marshall counties. The money is being put towards preventative services and events and other outreach activities that promote awareness.

Victim Services of Cullman, who helps victims in Cullman County, is using $30,000 to work with offenders to help change their attitudes and patterns dealing with domestic violence.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.