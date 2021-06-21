Gov. Kay Ivey declares state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Claudette

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in the small town just north of the Florida border. (Alicia Jossey via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Claudette to aid in any recovery efforts.

The state of emergency includes: Baldwin, Butler, Cherokee, DeKalb, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Tuscaloosa counties.

Ivey retroactively proclaimed the state of emergency for the state of Alabama effective 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18.

“As portions of our state recover from the effects of Tropical Storm Claudette, I have declared a state of emergency to ensure that any needed state resources are available to folks in impacted counties… We will continue to offer any help that we can from the state level to help our people bounce back from a tough day.” – Ivey said in a press release.