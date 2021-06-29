Gov. Ivey writes letter urging President Biden to oppose expanding U.S Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey led a letter, signed by 19 other state governors, to President Biden stating their opposition to expanding the U.S Supreme Court.

Gov. Ivey sent the letter as a response to Biden’s creation of a commission to study potential changes to the Supreme Court, including whether to add to the 9 justices already on the bench.

The letter mentions court packing several times and is defined in the letter as increasing the number of justices to manipulate the Court’s decisions.

Conservatives hold a majority on the Supreme Court. Ivey mentioned in the letter that any effort to expand the court because of ideological conflicts after a change in the presidency would undermine the American system.

“Each partisan shift will result in seats added to the Court until the Court has lost not only its independence but its authority,” the letter said. “The end result of court-packing would lead to inconsistent rulings that undermine the legitimacy of the Court and fail to guide our nation and serve our states.”

Seats were last added to the Supreme Court in 1869, when Congress added two seats. Congress changed the size of the court six times before that.

President Biden issued Executive Order 14023 on April 9, 2021, which formed the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United State to explore reforming the Court. The Commission will specifically look at the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court, the membership and size of the Court, the Court’s role in the Constitutional system and the Court’s case selection, rules and practices.

Biden’s commission is set to complete it’s report before October 6th.

Gov. Ivey also commented on the letter saying, “Court packing is Washington Democrats’ attempt to make the U.S. Supreme Court a bench of activists pushing their agenda. To simply put it, increasing Justices would be unprecedented, unproductive and unpredictable. I have the highest respect for the U.S. Supreme Court and the grave responsibility these nine individuals have, which is why I strongly oppose any change to the number of Justices on the bench. I am proud to lead this letter with 19 of my fellow governors. I urge President Biden to put down any partisan pressures and withdraw consideration from any proposal to pack the court. Let’s ensure that we protect the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court and that of our country.”

The governors of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming also signed the letter.

The full letter from to President Biden can be read here.