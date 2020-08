MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey released a video Friday urging Alabama residents to complete the census.

People have until September 30 to fill out the questionnaire.

“Without you, Alabama stands to lose billions in funding, a seat in congress and economic development opportunities. It only takes minutes to complete,” Ivey said in the video.

The census can be completed by phone at 844-330-2020, by mail or online.