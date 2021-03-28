Gov. Ivey to visit area impacted by March 25th tornadoes

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala – Governor Kay Ivey is set to visit areas hit by the March 25 tornadoes in Calhoun, Hale, and Shelby counties on Monday, March 29.

Gov. Ivey will hold a press conference at Oak Bowery Missionary Baptist Church in Calhoun County at 10 am before touring some of the damaged areas.

After Calhoun County she will visit areas of Hale County before she continues on to Shelby County.

While in Shelby County the governor will visit Eagle Crest Drive in the Eagle Point suburb of Birmingham, an area hit particularly hard in the storms.