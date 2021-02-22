Gov. Ivey to proclaim Feb. 22 as Supermarket Employee Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The governor of Alabama will proclaim Monday, February 22 as Supermarket Employee Day in the state.

Governor Ivey will join the Alabama Grocers Association in honoring grocery store workers, who have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama Grocers Association President Ellie Taylor, state Senator Jabo Waggoner (R – SD 16), state Representative Gil Isbell (R – HD 28) and President of Gateway Foods Harold Garrett will join the governor.

The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT on the front steps of the Alabama State Capitol.