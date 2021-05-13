Gov. Ivey signs wine shipment bill into law

FILE-In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019 file photo released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state, in Montgomery, Ala. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, has blocked an Alabama abortion ban that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases. (Hal Yeager/Alabama Governor’s Office via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed three bills into law on May 13, including one that would allow wine to be shipped to people across Alabama.

Ivey signed House Bill 437, the wine shipment bill sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins, which would allow a licensed wine manufacturer to obtain a wine direct shipper permit from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to ship wine directly to any Alabama resident over the age of 21.

“I want to first thank Representative Terri Collins for putting this legislation forward, because it is certainly something the people of Alabama want available to them. Thank you to all involved in putting together a good, clean bill. We are moving Alabama with the times, and I am proud to officially make the wine shipment bill law,” Ivey in a press release sent out Thursday.

The Daylight Savings Bill, or Senate Bill 388, was sponsored by Senator Steve Livingston and mandated that if Congress were to amend federal law Alabama would adopt Daylight Savings Time statewide.

Senate Bill 193 includes supplemental appropriations from the Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund to various school systems, colleges and universities, as well as other entities.

“Investing in Alabama’s students in a productive way is investing in our future. It is critical, now more than ever, to find ways to improve our students’ learning journeys, and I am proud to officially put pen to paper on Senate Bill 193 to put funds into much-needed projects in our schools. As long as I am your governor, putting a greater emphasis on our schools will be a top priority,” Gov. Ivey said in a press release.