Gov. Ivey reinforces importance of social distancing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is calling again for all Alabamians to avoid contact with each other in order to contain the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the state

"These are uncertain times, for sure," Ivey said in a video released Monday morning by her office. "So now and for the foreseeable future, please please consider staying safe at home."

Ivey said the largest population contracting the virus is ages 18-65, the groups who tend to be the most socially active.

"Everyone at every age is vulnerable," Ivey said. "And we need all our people of all ages to start thinking about others."

When the message was sent out, Alabama's statistics stood at 831 confirmed cases in the state and six deaths.