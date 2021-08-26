Gov. Ivey order flags be flown at half-staff to honor victims of attack in Kabul

FILE – In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey announced plans Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 to move forward with state leasing of three privately built mega prisons that would begin construction next year, in what she described as a step toward overhauling an understaffed and violence-plagued prison system beset by years of federal criticism. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has directed flags to be flown at half staff as a mark of respect for the at least 13 service members killed and 15 wounded during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

President Biden also ordered all flags at federal buildings to be flown at half staff.

Gov. Ivey said in her proclamation:

The state of Alabama joins our fellow Americans and allies in mourning the loss of our American patriots and the brave other victims in Afghanistan. We pray for their loved ones to be comforted during their time of grieving, those injured in the attack and for all of our service members, citizens and cohorts to make it homes safely. The sacrifice of those we lost today and in the years before is not in vain, and our support remains steadfast for the U.S. Armed Forces. Governor Kay Ivey

Flags have been ordered to fly at half staff until Monday, August 30.