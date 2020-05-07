Gov. Ivey observes National Day of Prayer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a declaration Thursday for a day of prayer in Alabama as part of the National Day of Prayer.

“The United States Congress in 1952 approved a joint resolution setting aside a day each year to pray for our nation,” Ivey said. “And in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, I can think of no better time to pray for our country, our state, and one another.”

This is the 69th year for the National Day of Prayer, which is held every year on the first Thursday in May.