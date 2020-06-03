Gov. Ivey issues statement following the shooting of a St. Clair County police officer Tuesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement after a Moody police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Stephen Williams, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, was shot around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night near a Super 8 hotel in Moody.

“I am deeply saddened to hear Sergeant Stephen Williams was killed in the line of duty last night. He served the Moody Police Department with distinction and had a long, honorable career in law enforcement. In the end, he died a hero, fulfilling the oath he swore to do — to uphold the community he served. Beyond his career in law enforcement, he was a father, and now, three children are left without their dad. We must not forget Sgt. Williams’ ultimate sacrifice was that of his family.



This senseless violence must end. Every day, brave men and women who wear the badge put their lives on the line in order to keep us safe. We are greatly indebted to his service on our behalf. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for his family, friends, and his brothers in arms.” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Two people, a man and a woman are now in custody after a standoff.