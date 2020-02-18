Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency due to recent flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon to aid in recovery efforts following flooding.

“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state. We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a State of Emergency,” Ivey said in a news release. “This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level.”

The declaration, which is statewide, will allow state agencies to use their authority to help communities impacted by recent flooding.

Part of that order lets local education authorities appeal to the state superintendent of education for relief in fulfilling school calendars, with no loss of income to employees.

The order also activates the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center. The state EMA also will assess damage in order to obtain state and federal assistance for flood-damaged areas.