Gov. Ivey, House Speaker McCutcheon to visit Space Camp Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey and Speaker Mac McCutcheon will be at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center on Thursday to welcome back Space Camp.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Space Camp hosts students for a week-long camp to learn about the aerospace career field through activities and exhibits.

Week-long Space Camp programs were suspended at one point last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A fundraising campaign raised more than $1.5 million in order to keep the U.S. Space and Rocket Center open and Space Camp operating.

Activities include: constructing and launching their own model rocket, feeling what it’s like to live on the International Space Station, and participating in simulated missions.

Ivey and McCutcheon, along with other elected officials will receive a tour around the museum and the Mission Control complex beginning at 9:15 a.m.

