Gov. Ivey extends safer at home order to Aug. 31, requires masks at schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s safer at home order to Aug. 31 Wednesday morning, and announced a new requirement for masks in schools and colleges in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new school requirement is for school employees and children in second grade up to college to wear masks if possible.

The remainder of Ivey’s previous standing safer at home order remains in effect.

Public health officer Dr. Scott Harris urged people to continue to wear face coverings as much as possible, saying he knew some people don’t like them, but they are the best chance at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Physicians and public health officials and medical researchers all have a consensus that this is the best tool that we have right now for preventing transmission of disease, short of everyone being locked in their house, which we certainly don’t intend to see,” Harris said.

You can read the full proclamation in the link below.