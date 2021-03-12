Gov. Ivey directs flags to be at half-staff to honor the Alabamians lost to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The governor of Alabama directed that flags should be flown at half-staff on Saturday, March 13 to honor the Alabamians lost to COVID-19.

More than 10,000 Alabamians have lost their lives to COVID-19 and March 13 marks the one-year remembrance of the first confirmed case in the state.

Governor Ivey says the flags should be lowered at half staff until sunset on Saturday the 13th.

Full Statement:

My fellow Alabamians, I am directing flags to be displayed at half-staff on Saturday, March 13,

2021, to honor and remember the more than 10,000 Alabamians who lost their lives to the

COVID-19 pandemic.

On the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Alabama, I find it most

appropriate that our state pauses to pay our respects to the thousands of lives lost to this horrible

virus. Over the course of the last year, Alabama, along with the rest of the nation and world, has

been tested in ways we could have never imagined. Despite these unprecedented times,

Alabamians have persevered together and are now edging closer to brighter days.

As we honor those we lost this past year, we lift up grieving loved ones in prayer, as well as

those that are battling COVID-19 and the amazing folks that continue to fight on the frontlines.

The flags should remain lowered at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Governor Kay Ivey