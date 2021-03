MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Several News 19 viewers have reached out expressing their frustration about an additional fee being added to purchases made at retailers in the Clift Farm shopping center off of Highway 72.

The 3% development fee is being charged at all of the businesses in the development except for the Publix. Breland Homes is the developer of the Clift Farm mixed-use development. Joey Ceci, Breland Homes Spokesperson, said they are charging the fee to help pay for public infrastructure projects the company has had to undertake. Ceci said because the development is in unincorporated Madison County and not within either Huntsville or Madison city limits, necessary improvements, such as widening a lane of Highway 72, were left to Breland to complete.