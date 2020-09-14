Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally approaches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Monday morning as Tropical Storm Sally headed toward the Alabama coast.

The declaration stated that Sally’s impact, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, “poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of person and property within the State.”

The state of emergency was effective as of 6 a.m. Monday. Sally was expected to make landfall late Monday as a hurricane.

Ivey’s declaration suspends her COVID-19 orders in instances where they would endanger anyone affected by the storm or impede government operations and response. That includes the opening of storm shelters and making them accessible to everyone.

The declaration also activates the Alabama Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Operations Center, puts the Alabama National Guard on standby and puts the state’s price gouging laws into effect.