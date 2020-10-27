Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta’s arrival

Clouds gather over Playa Gaviota Azul as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico’s resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon as Tropical Storm Zeta headed toward the U.S. coastline.

The state of emergency was set to go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The storm is expected to hit the U.S. Wednesday.

“While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage.” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey encouraged people to remain weather-aware and monitor their local news sources.

Zeta could drop anywhere from an inch to 4 inches of rain Thursday across the Tennessee Valley.

