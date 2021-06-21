Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 grants to three more North Alabama counties

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.78 million to help three more North Alabama counties in their efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, Ivey awarded three other North Alabama counties with almost $2.9 million in relief funds.

On June 21, Morgan County was awarded $489,475, Clay County was awarded $300,000 and St. Clair County received $1 million.

Morgan County plans to use funds to expand services including more testing, screening and vaccinating for COVID-19 and any future outbreaks. Funds will also be used to purchase more equipment to assist healthcare professionals in serving low- and moderate-income residents.

Clay County plans to rehabilitate an existing farmers market into a facility for testing and vaccinating for COVID-19 as well as distributing food and emergency medical supplies.

St. Clair County will renovate and expand an existing arena to become a testing and vaccination facility for COVID-19 and any future health emergencies.

The awards are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“This CARES Act funding is helping local leadership and health care providers be in a better position to assist residents in their areas who need it most,” Alabama Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell said in a press release.

Gov. Ivey is expected to announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed.