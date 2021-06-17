Gov. Ivey awards $2.9 million to help elderly, low-income residents weatherize homes

Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $2.9 million to help low-income, elderly and disabled residents in Alabama make their homes more energy-efficient.

These grants were awarded to 14 community action agencies under the Alabama Weatherization Assistance Program. The funds are being provided through the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.

These funds supplement $3.1 million from the U.S Department of Energy that were awarded on June 11.

“Alabamians on fixed incomes often have to make the decision between buying food and medicine or paying excessive energy bills to stay comfortable in their homes,” Gov. Ivey said. “This program helps remove that decision by providing improvements to reduce energy costs.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants. People seeking assistance should contact the community action agencies in their areas.

“This program has made vast differences in the lives of many Alabamians,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and the other partners in this invaluable program.”

Listed (in geographic regions) are the grant amounts, recipient agencies and the counties they serve:

$105,450 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)

(Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties) $206,882 to Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone counties)

(Madison and Limestone counties) $300,073 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair counties)

(Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair counties) $200,228 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties)

(Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties) $404,604 to Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson County)

(Jefferson County) $214,168 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)

(Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties) $156,434 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega counties)

(Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega counties) $56,431 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)

$95,949 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee County)

(Lee County) $247,910 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby counties)

(Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby counties) $132,950 to Montgomery County Commission (through the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission) (Montgomery County)

(through the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission) (Montgomery County) $287,843 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike counties)

(Bullock, Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike counties) $190,040 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties)

(Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties) $301,038 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington counties)