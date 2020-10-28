Gov. Ivey announces funding for crisis centers, including one in Huntsville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Three providers in Alabama have been awarded funding for crisis centers to serve people with mental illness and substance abuse issues, and one of those centers is in Huntsville.

WellStone Behavioral Health in Huntsville is one of the three recipients. AltaPointe Health in Mobile, the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority also received funding.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who made the announcement Wednesday morning, said the centers will help divert people from emergency rooms and jails and put them in a place where they can get the help they need.

Communities, law enforcement, first responders and hospitals will be able to take people in a mental health crisis to one of these centers, officials said.