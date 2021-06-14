Gov. Ivey announces 13 road projects, Franklin County on the list

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced $3.11 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

The funding was made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The program requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

This is the second round of projects awarded under the Annual Grant Program this year. Earlier this year, $4.93 million was awarded for 21 local projects in 17 cities and counties.

“Improving Alabama’s infrastructure remains a top priority of the Ivey Administration, and thanks to Rebuild Alabama, we are continually able to put these funds to good use. More and more communities and cities across our state are seeing new road and bridge projects in their areas, and I look forward to that continuing,” Governor Ivey said in a press release.

There were 13 projects selected, and of those awarded projects, 12 cities and counties contributed a total of $2 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible.

An additional round of local projects is expected later this year.

It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of being awarded the funds.

The projects selected were:

Franklin County: Resurface CR-40 from CR-34 to CR-83

Calhoun County: Widen and resurface a 900 LF portion of Mountain Street NE

Cullman County: Resurface CR-4 from US-91 to CR-6 and resurface CR-6 from CR-4 to ECM Raceway

Etowah County: Median Crossover on US-431 at Mountainboro Fire Department & Widening Steele Station Road for a total length of 400 ft. south of SR-77 to Natco Drive

Autauga County: Resurface Powell Road from US-31 to Martin Luther King Drive and Moses Road from Martin Luther King Drive to upper Kingston Road for about a mile.

Bibb County: Resurface sections of CR-9 (North Scottsville Road) from the intersection of CR-9 and SR-5.

Escambia County: Resurface section of Williamson Road westbound at origin of street

Jefferson County: Resurface portions of Tarpley Road, Bayview Drive, and School Street North for a total of 2 miles & Widen and resurface Edwards Lake Parkway from US-11 to Morrow Road.

Marion County: Resurface eight roads in the city limits of Winfield for a total of just under 4 miles.

Tuscaloosa County: Resurface a portion of Joe Mallisham Parkway

Wilcox County: Resurface portions of Kennedy Street, Harriet Tubman Street, Willmoore Drive, and Willmoore Circle for a total of 2 miles in the city of Camden.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage here.